Saturday is March 18, the 77th day of 2023. There are 288 days left in the year.
Mussolini agrees to join Germany’s war
On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
On this date
In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765.
In 1922, Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years’ imprisonment for civil disobedience. (He was released after serving two years.)
In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.
In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, ruled unanimously that state courts were required to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who could not afford to hire an attorney on their own.
Bible verse
“For God hath not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” — II Timothy 1:7.
Be as quick to reject what is not of God as to receive what is from Him. Fear is not from God; therefore, turn up your faith and turn your back on fear. Father, in Jesus’ name, we plead his precious blood over every tormenting fear that is dragging us down and holding us back from your best. We praise you.
