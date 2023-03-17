Sunday is March 19, the 78th day of 2023. There are 287 days left in the year.
724 killed in Japanese attack on USS Franklin
On March 19, 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
On this date
In 1859, the opera “Faust” by Charles Gounod premiered in Paris.
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1991, Polish President Lech Walesa arrived in Washington for his first state visit to the United States.
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
Bible verse
“Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.” — I Thessalonians 5:24.
Stay open to God’s call and when you hear it say yes. That’s what God wants to hear. Then he has something to work with. Excitement and fulfillment will follow in His time. God bless, and I know he will.
