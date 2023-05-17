Storm surge from a hurricane is often the greatest threat to life and property.
1. It poses a significant threat for drowning. A mere six inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult. It takes only two feet of rushing water to carry away most vehicles — including pickups and SUVs.
2. It can cause water levels to rise quickly and flood large areas —sometimes in just minutes. You could be left with no time to take action if you haven’t already evacuated as instructed.
3. Storm surge values do not correspond well to the hurricane wind categories (of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) that range from 1 to 5. These categories are based only on winds and do not account for storm surge.
4. Tropical storms, Category 1 or 2 hurricanes, major (Category 3 to 5) hurricanes and post-tropical cyclones can all cause life-threatening storm surge.
5. Storm surge also can occur with non-tropical storms such as nor’easters and other winter storms.
6. Many U.S. Gulf and East Coast areas are vulnerable to storm surge, including areas several miles inland from the coastline.
7. Storm surge can occur before, during or after the center of a storm passes through an area. It can cut off evacuation routes, so do not delay leaving if an evacuation is ordered for your area.
8. During the peak of a storm surge event, it is unlikely emergency responders will be able to reach you if you are in danger.
9. Even if your community is not directly affected by storm surge, there still could be hazardous conditions such as impassable roads, water and sewage problems and power outages. If power remains on, downed electrical wires can pose an electrocution risk.
10. Weather conditions and forecasts can change, and storm surge may occur with little warning. Pay attention to evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials.
