TAMPA — You probably remember where you were when the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 to win the American League Championship Series on Oct. 18, 2008. David Price, who had made his major-league debut earlier that month, got the save by getting Jed Lowrie to ground into a force play to Rays second baseman Akinori Iwamura.
That same night, just across the Howard Franklin Bridge, the Bucs beat the Seahawks 20-10 to improve to 5-2.
The football game ended first by a few minutes. In fact, players and coaches watched TV monitors in the locker room and would not begin interviews until the Rays had earned a trip to the World Series.
Why is any of this significant?
It is the last time — and only time since NBC took over the programming — that the Bucs hosted Sunday Night Football. You could argue it also was the last time the Bucs were truly relevant in the NFC.
For Bucs fans, even if slightly fewer than 16,000 can attend the game due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium against the New Orleans Saints will be the biggest since 2008.
The Bucs got to 9-3 that season and were tied with Carolina for the best record in the NFC. But the Bucs were beaten handily in Charlotte, the first of four straight losses that prevented the Bucs from reaching the postseason and led to the firing of Jon Gruden.
So Sunday is a very big game. And it’s why Tom Brady is here.
The six-time Super Bowl champion was brought to Tampa Bay to deliver another Lombardi Trophy to the franchise. He was brought to play — and win — enormous games.
While it’s true the Bucs lost the season opener at New Orleans, rest assured this is not the same team.
That Sept. 13 opener was Brady’s first game in the new offense under coordinator Byron Leftwich. He uncharacteristically threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. The special teams had a field goal blocked and muffed a punt. Mike Evans had a bad hamstring. Rob Gronkowski was playing his first game since retiring for a year.
"Week 1, we had no preseason games, so we were trying to learn each other and learn what to do,” Brady said. “We played a really good opponent, who plays well at home (and) who doesn’t make mistakes.”
How much better are the Bucs now?
“I think probably light years, offensively for sure,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Special teams and the kicking game — we’re a lot better. Defensively should be the same or better because of the way we’re playing."
The midseason awards
Offensive MVP: Tom Brady. Too easy, right? Aside from helping to change the Bucs' culture by winning, Brady’s production on the field has been superb by a quarterback of any age, much less 43 and in the first year of an offensive system. He has 20 passing touchdowns, two rushing and only four interceptions.
Defensive MVP: Devin White. This could easily go to linebacker Lavonte David and perhaps it’s just another unfair oversight. David is the leader of the defense and has taken a more vocal role. He also makes more than his share of plays. But White has been spectacular against the run and rushing the passer. He has five sacks, 45 solo tackles and a forced fumble. What’s missing is some tighter pass coverage, but White has proven he can take over a game and is a force at inside linebacker in the same manner as Ray Lewis or Patrick Willis. He’s not at that level yet, but trending that way.
Best rookie: Tristan Wirfs. Run game coordinator Harold Goodwin said the Bucs “hit the lottery” by trading up to draft Wirfs, the quiet right tackle from Iowa. Aside from one game in Chicago when he was rag-dolled by the Bears' Khalil Mack, he has played as well as any of the offensive linemen. As offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich says, you never really notice him, which is a good thing for a lineman. Wirfs is an all-rookie player who will make a few Pro Bowls one day. Also considered: Antoine Winfield Jr., an NFC Rookie of the Month player, has been impressive. Both have played beyond their years.
Most disappointing player: Shaquil Barrett. This was inevitable and it’s not necessarily his fault. You don’t lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks, become the franchise player for $15.8 million, then have three sacks in seven games and not fall short of expectations. Barrett is affecting the passer without getting sacks. He also is creating some one-on-ones for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is off to a great start with four sacks. He pressured Daniel Jones into throwing two interceptions. Without them, the Bucs lose to the Giants. It is not unrealistic to think Barrett could still reach double-digits. Another candidate for this is Chris Godwin, who missed four games due to injury. But how do you blame a guy for getting injured?
Most improved: Scotty Miller. The 2019 sixth-round pick from Bowling Green leads the Bucs with 400 receiving yards and a 16-yard per catch average. Injuries limited him to 10 games and 200 yards receiving as a rookie. But since February, he has worked with Brady and has made himself into one of he better deep threats in the NFL.
Best free agent not named Brady: Ryan Succop. Consider he is the Bucs' ninth kicker since 2015. No need list them all here (Roberto Aguayo), but Succop has made his past 11 field goals. The Bucs needed all four of his field goals to beat the Giants.
Pressure cooker
The Bucs have been successful because they win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Brady has been well protected. But the biggest difference on defense is the combination of pressure and coverage.
It starts with a good pass rush, whether it comes with four down linemen or an array of Bowles' blitzes.
The Bucs had three sacks against the Giants and 28 on the season, trying them for second most with the Eagles. The Bucs are on pace to get 56 sacks in 2020, which would be a club record. Jason Pierre-Paul leads the team with 6.5 sacks, ranking fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.