VENICE - A total of 15 Venice weightlifters are moving on as regional qualifiers.
The Venice squad takes part in the traditional lifts.
Traditional
Venice (3A-3): Donald Johnson (119), Brycen Fraser (129), Aiden DeBrun (129), Remy Frick (139), Josiah Arcadipane (139), Max Hale (154), Adam Papantonakis (169), Malakai Corbett (169), Eli Sneed-aq (183), Bradley Marte (183), Carter Dalton (199), David Galloway-aq (219), Jaxon Moss (238), Collin Adkins-aq (unl), Keyshawn Reid (unl).
Charlotte (3A-3): Logan Schtur-aq (119), Andrew Pope (119), Rylan Tolliver-aq (129), Thomas Langenberg (129), Zach Anderson-aq (139), Oliver Jen (139), Nathaniel Smith-aq (154), Jackson Hughes (154), Charles Culver (169), Joshua Parker (169), Nathaniel Box (183), Braden Krejci (183), Zane Sousa (199), Peyton McGee (199), Dameyon Bloomfield (219), Cael Newton (219), Nikko Frattarelli-aq (238), Brendan Chavarria (unl), Casey Wood (unl)
Imagine (Region 1A-4): Carter Peterson (119), Noah Braum (129), Zan Batson, (139), Chance Dixon (154), Tenseye Richards (169), Jeremiah Richards-aq (183), Cody Williams (183), Wyatt Prince (238), Dawson Rumley (unl).
Lemon Bay (2A-4): Zach Martin (119), Alexander Truisi-aq (129), Max Martin (129), Justin Ramnarine (139), Austin Van Amburg (139), Andrew Cazares (154), AJ Hua (154), Ashton Tucker (169), Nash Dowd (169), Carson Moore-aq (183), Gavin Vasbinder (183), Landon Spanninger-aq (219), Owen Tannehill (238), Daniel Romanelli (unl).
North Port (3A-3): Elijah Ioffe (119), Aiden Behrens (129), Jackson Motherway (139), Maddox Wittebort (154), Joshua Power (154), Giovanni Castro-Pridee (183), Aiden Reif (199), Tyler Sar (219), Charles Pingree (238), Luke Baker (238), Osiah Maldonado (unl)
Port Charlotte (2A-4): Daniel Bailey (119), Anh Tran (119), Chris Fay (129), Juluis Roach (154), Ike Perry (154), Andrew Harris (169), Moises Torres (169), Eric Bell (183), Desmond Hough (199), Edd Guerrier (199), Grant Laballister (219), Tyler Dampier-aq (238), Tyrell Luther (238), Jayce Marcum-aq (unl), Sam Luther (unl).
Olympic
Charlotte (3A-3): Logan Schtur-aq (119), Andrew Pope (119), Rylan Tolliver-aq (129), Zach Anderson-aq (139), Oliver Jen (139), Nathaniel Smith-aq (154), Jacob White (154), Charles Culver (169), Roman DeSousa (169), Lason Blaich (183), Ricardo Espinoza (183), Zane Sousa (199), Peyton McGee (199), Dameyon Bloomfield-aq (219), Cael Newton (219), Nikko Frattarelli-aq (238), Hayden Anthony-aq (unl), Casey Wood (unl).
Imagine (Region 1A-4): Carter Peterson (119), Noah Braum (129), Zan Batson, (139), Chance Dixon (154), Tenseye Richards (169), Jeremiah Richards-aq (183), Cody Williams (183), Ben Franson (219), Wyatt Prince (238), Dawson Rumley (unl).
Lemon Bay (2A-4): Jacob Woodard (119), Zach Martin (119), Alexander Truisi-aq (129), Max Martin (129), Justin Ramnarine-aq (139), Austin Van Amburg (139), Andrew Cazares (154), AJ Hua (154), Nash Dowd-aq (169), Carson Moore (183), Gavin Vasbinder (183), Landon Spanninger-aq (219), Chris Hatfield (219), Owen Tannehill (238), Daniel Romanelli (unl), Chase White (unl).
North Port (3A-3): Elijah Ioffe (119), Aiden Behrens (129), Jackson Motherway (139), Maddox Wittebort (154), Joshua Power (154), Landon Morley (169), Giovanni Castro-Pridee (183), Aiden Reif (199), Tyler Sar (219), Markell Porter (219), Charles Pingree (238), Osiah Maldonado (unl).
Port Charlotte (2A-4): Anh Tran (119), Daniel Bailey (119), Chris Fay (129), Juluis Roach-aq (154), Ike Perry (154), Moises Torres (169), Andrew Harris (169), Eric Bell (183), Edd Guerrier (199), Desmond Hough (199), Grant Laballister (219), Tyler Dampier (238), Jayce Marcum-aq (unl), Sam Luther (unl).
