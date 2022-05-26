As the lighting horn sounded at South Fort Myers High this past Monday, the prep sports season in our area was officially over.
Charlotte High football was the last team remaining as it rescheduled its spring game with the Wolfpack from Friday to Monday to avoid weather, but it didn’t matter much in the end.
With the season all wrapped up, it’s time to look back on what made this year memorable from start.
There were state championships won — both teams and individuals — records broken and historic seasons all over our area.
Here’s 21 of the top moments and accomplishments in the 2021-22 Sun Preps season:
Wadsworth outruns the competition
It’s hard to find a better distance runner than Tyler Wadsworth.
The senior took his pace up a notch this season. In cross country, he placed seventh at the 2A state championships with a 15:56.
In track, he advanced to the state championships in the 800 meter, 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs.
Venice, Charlotte swim finish top-10 at states
The Indians and Tarpons were both well-represented at their respective state championships.
The Venice boys, powered by Amadeusz Knop, finished an area-best second overall at the 4A state meet including several individual second-place finishes. The Venice girls, meanwhile, placed ninth behind a strong performance from Maeve Eckerman.
In the 2A state meet, the Charlotte boys placed seventh, led by James Rose and Charlie Plaisted.
Rich Carroll’s Field of Dreams opens
Challenger Baseball in Venice had been in need of its own rubberized baseball field for over a decade. Former president Rich Carroll spent much of that time fundraising and planning the project before he passed away this summer from illness.
Rich’s widow, Nancy, cut the ribbon this past September to officially open the field for a new era of Venice Challenger Baseball.
Kemble goes low for North Port
Playing as the Bobcats’ No. 1 golfer for a second straight year, CJ Kemble played well all year as he averaged 37 strokes per nine holes, but had one round for the ages. The sophomore fired a school-record 32 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club in one match in the regular season. Kemble finished the season at the regional tournament as an individual.
Lemon Bay football goes undefeated
The Mantas had little trouble making history this regular season.
The first-string defense allowed just one touchdown while the offense spent the second halves of most games on the sideline.
Lemon Bay put a running clock on all but two of its regular-season opponents — earning a bye before falling to Clewiston in the regional semifinals.
Lady Indians, Mantas volleyball go on regional runs
Venice and Lemon Bay were two of the best teams in Southwest Florida this season and met for an epic matchup on Oct. 11 that the Indians won, 3-1.
Eventually, both teams finished with district titles before getting eliminated in the regional championship match.
Venice football wins state championship
The Indians were a force in 8A competition.
Stacked at every position on the field, Venice put a running clock on 12 of its 15 opponents, including every playoff game up to the state championship.
Faced with Apopka in the final round, the Indians and Blue Darters traded scores early before Venice flexed its dominance — scoring four unanswered touchdowns to pull away, locking in the program’s third state title.
Bulldogs win state’s oldest rivalry
In 2020, the DeSoto County football team didn’t win a game.
This past season, the Bulldogs went independent from the Florida High School Athletic Association and reeled off a winning season.
There could have been no better cherry on top of the improbable turnaround than the team’s season-ending win: a 14-6 win over Hardee on Nov. 16 in the 103rd installment of the rivalry — the longest continuous preps series in Florida.
Charlotte weightlifting goes back-to-back
It was a nail-biter when the Tarpons boys weightlifting team won a state title in the spring of 2021. This time around, there was no doubt.
A trio of individuals — Christian Kreegel (199 pounds), Zach Anderson (139 pounds) and Nate Smith (154 pounds) — all won state championships as they helped power Charlotte to its third-ever overall title.
Venice, Lemon Bay tennis go to states
The Indians and Mantas dominated the regular season — combining for just a handful of losses — before going on to do the same in the postseason, too.
The Venice girls and Lemon Bay boys teams stormed their way to district titles and a pair of regional championships, too.
Though the Venice boys and Lemon Bay girls teams did not advance to states, they each were represented by their No. 1 doubles team.
Lady Tarpons return to Final Four
After losing to St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals last season, this year was all about getting back to the state tournament.
Charlotte faced a challenging schedule full of road trips and out-of-state competition to prepare itself. However, after winning another pair of district and regional titles, Charlotte was again eliminated in the state semifinal — this time to Bishop Moore.
Atwood sets FHSAA record
Madison Atwood put the state on notice last season when she crushed her competition on the way to a state championship.
Somehow, the junior upped her game even more this season — winning another round of district, regional and state titles.
At states, she set the new Florida High School Athletic Association record in the clean and jerk, lifting 250 pounds in her final attempt.
Schyck, Joyce, Austin win gold
Wrestling has been strong in our area for years, and that was no different this season.
Lemon Bay was led by an undefeated season from Lance Schyck as he brought home a state title along with Austin Andrews of Charlotte and Dominic Joyce of North Port.
Cherniak, Maldonado reignite Mantas
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team lost a record-breaking goal-scorer in Lauren Ragazzone this past offseason.
It appears her teammates were paying attention, though.
Sophia Cherniak set a new record this season with 44 goals in 21 games. Aided with another 25 goals and 23 assists from Jacoby Maldonado, the Mantas won another district title and finished in the regional semifinals.
Massolio wins 500 games, retires
After 25 years on the job, Charlotte boys basketball coach Tom Massolio went out with a farewell tour to remember.
The longtime Tarpons coach added his 500th career win and led his team on one last playoff run — finishing in the regional finals at Barron Collier — before transitioning to become the school's athletic director.
Perry shatters scoring record
Alex Perry had a senior night that went down in the history books.
The 6-foot-5 two-sport star lit up DeSoto County for a school-record 49 points in an 87-53 blowout win.
DeSoto County soccer makes run to states
Infused with a group of talented newcomers referred to as ‘Caballo’s kids’, the Bulldogs were nearly unbeatable all season. DeSoto County lost just once in the regular season and played tough defense in the playoffs — allowing one goal across three straight wins — to make it to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Spring training returns
For the past three seasons, MLB spring training in our area has either been cancelled, limited, or outlandishly expensive to attend.
Though it was shortened again this season, full-capacity crowds and spring-time baseball brought back some of the good feelings of years past — especially with fun teams like the Rays and Braves in town.
Venice beach volleyball goes to states
Beach volleyball debuted as an FHSAA sport this season and Venice took advantage of the opportunity. Playing as the only area team with its home courts on the beach, the Lady Indians were unbeatable through the regular season, districts and a regional play-in match — eventually losing in the opening round at states.
Venice 4x100 relay sets school record
The Indians’ boys 4x100 relay team was out to win another state title after claiming one in football in the fall.
Keyon Sears, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Elliot Washington II were so fast together they broke the program’s record three times, including a 41.3 that earned them a second-place finish at the 4A state championships.
Athletes honored at 2nd annual Sun Preps banquet
For the second straight year, the Sun Preps sports team honored our area athletes with Player of the Year awards, Courage awards and Athlete of the Year awards, along with all of our All-Area selections.
Look for even more to come in the third annual Sun Preps All-Area awards next year.
