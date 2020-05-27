SARASOTA — Just a few days remain to visit the 3D Interactive Illusion Museum in Sarasota.
It will be open Thursday-Sunday through the end of May.
The 3D Illusion Museum is an interactive art experience where you get to become part of the artwork.
Its limited engagement within the Ice House in Sarasota is about to end.
See more than 45 3D illusions hand-painted by the best of the Chalk Festival artists.
Organizers had social distancing in their plan from the beginning.
In order to enjoy all the illusions and take incredible photos, each group needs lots of space, so they specifically limited attendance from the beginning. The exhibit fills five large rooms so no group is ever in a room with anyone else. Each room has about nine illusions.
Admission is limited, to ensure optimal experiences, making this an ideal experience within the parameters of COVID-19 pandemic suggestions.
The Ice House is at 1314 10th St., in Sarasota.
Admission is $25 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for children.
The show benefits the Avenida de Colores 501©(3) cultural arts organization which sponsors the annual chalk festivals in Venice and Sarasota.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit chalkfestival.org.
