CSprimus101820.jpg

Nathaniel and Patricia Primus Sr. are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Nathaniel and Patricia were married on October 24, 1970 in Arcadia Fla. Together they built a friendship, found love, and raised a family of four children. They have 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Nathaniel and Patricia built their marriage on the foundation of Love, Faith, and Hope. These principals have kept them together and we the children wish them many more years of blessings and happiness!

