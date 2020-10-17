Nathaniel and Patricia Primus Sr. are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Nathaniel and Patricia were married on October 24, 1970 in Arcadia Fla. Together they built a friendship, found love, and raised a family of four children. They have 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Nathaniel and Patricia built their marriage on the foundation of Love, Faith, and Hope. These principals have kept them together and we the children wish them many more years of blessings and happiness!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.