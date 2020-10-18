George and Anna Spielhaupter will celebrate their 70th anniversary on October 22, 2020. The couple were married in Detroit, Michigan at St. Peter Lutheran Church. They were snowbirds for 25 years and spent that time at the Lazy Lagoon Park in Punta Gorda, Florida. Four years ago, the couple became Floridians staying at the Lazy Lagoon up until two years ago when they became residents of the Village Place in Port Charlotte. They have one son, George W. (Judith) and two grandchildren, Eric (Lisa) and Kelly (Dewitt). George and Anna have five great grandchildren: Evan, Tanner, Andrew, Katelyn and Jacob Dewitt. They have one step great-grandson named Collin Hendericks.
