89-year-old graduates with master's degree

Joan Donovan

Joan Donovan’s family surprised her after she could not attend her master’s degree graduation at the Southern New Hampshire University. The family worked with the university to have the diploma delivered recently to Punta Gorda.

Joan Donovan

At 89, Joan Donovan of Punta Gorda, earned a 3.8 grade-point average for her master’s degree program which she recently graduated from Southern New Hampshire University.

PUNTA GORDA — Joan Donovan graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree the same year her granddaughter graduated from high school.

The 89-year-old didn’t stop there.


