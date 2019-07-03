By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — IslandWalk resident George Wasielke worked for 40 years for NBC, where he operated cameras and worked with sound.
His story includes bear hugs from John Belushi, working at Saturday Night Live, time on David Letterman’s set and two Emmys for his work at the Olympics.
Wasielke celebrated his 89th birthday on Feb. 25 and his IslandWalk home has a wall of photos of him working in that rarified environment.
While the focal point of the wall is Wasielke behind the camera, there also are autographed photos from Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase and many of the early stars from SNL.
An Emmy is on a side table.
During his time at NBC, he received two Emmys for his coverage during the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. One Emmy is at his home in IslandWalk; the other he says is at his son’s house.
Wasielke started working for NBC in 1948 and worked there until 1988. His only disruption was during the Korean War, when he was in the Army. He served in Korea from 1952 to 1954 and returned to his job following the war.
“I came out of the Army. I was in motion picture school, (which) is where I got the training,” Wasielke said.
Wasielke is from Queens, New York, so he took a job at Radio City, where he worked his way up.
He started out as an assistant cameraman and did work as a boom operator, capturing sound for NBC Radio, and as a cameraman. He got the job at SNL because he knew how to operate a boom microphone.
“I did the first 10 years of Saturday Night Live,” he said.
Before he helped broadcast SNL, he worked on a variety of shows.
SNL has been shot live since it began airing in 1975 and, according to Wasielke, preparation began on Thursday. That day for planning the movement of actors and cameras lasted about eight hours. The second day was rehearsal. It could go for 11-12 hours. On Saturday, show day, the shift ran from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.
Saturday included the dress rehearsal and the live show which, according to Wasielke, required him to think on his feet.
“(You) had to adapt quickly,” he said.
Wasielke says sometimes things would be cut or others changed during the show, which required quick changes.
“You had to be on your toes,” he said.
Wasielke says his most memorable moment was John Belushi’s “cheeseburger, cheeseburger” from the Olympia Diner skit. He also recalls that Belushi would bear hug him on set when he arrived.
“He was a good man,” Wasielke recalls.
Belushi’s career was short-lived. He died in 1982 after a drug overdose at the age of 33.
Wasielke says he can’t stay up anymore like he used to, and goes to bed early these days, he laughs recalling his late-night work. In addition to SNL, he also did camera work for David Letterman.
Letterman began his own career with NBC in 1980: an early-morning talk show. It was in 1982 that Letterman became the host of Late Night with David Letterman.
In 1993, Letterman moved to CBS, where he hosted the Late Show with David Letterman until 2015.
Wasielke says Letterman featured him twice on air and one of those was for National Pea Soup Day. He said Letterman is a good man.
He also worked on NBC golf telecasts for five years and was the on-course cameraman for announcer Carol Mann. He also did the NBC’s baseball game of the week.
“Coverage was for wherever that game was,” Wasielke said.
