SARASOTA – This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement.
Returning to the Van Wezel on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m., the production is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Woven throughout the classic tale are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away in a Manger,” “Greensleeves,” “The Boar’s Head Carol” and many more. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.
In this adaptation for the stage, one actor plays Ebenezer Scrooge. Each of the 23-member ensemble supports both the story and the music with exceptional ensemble singing and dancing, while each taking on a significant character as the story unfolds. The current directors and designers of this production do not attempt to stray from Charles Jones’ original concept. As stewards of the production, they strive to convey to each company of players the integrity and the magic that are intrinsic to the piece.
Tickets are $37-$57. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the box office or by calling 941-953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison’s at the Van Wezel, in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the box office.
