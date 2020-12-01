When you want to learn the history of a community, you don't always need to read a book. Sometimes all you need to do is drive around and look at the signs: the names of the cities, the names of the streets and the names on the buildings. They will tell you who founded it. Historical markers will tell you how and why.
In a waterfront community, even bays and creeks are named after founders. But when you can name a bay or building after just one person representing a community or group, it's inevitable that another community or group will feel left out.
Sarasota was incorporated in 1902, Venice in 1927. The 100th anniversary of Sarasota County's creation is July 1 of next year. In a discussion of county history, when you mention Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker someone might interject with pioneer Dr. Fred Albee of Venice. Sarasota’s first mayor was A.B. Edwards. Venice’s first mayor was Edward L. Worthington. That's just the beginning of the different histories.
When Sarasota County celebrated its 75th anniversary in 1996, it wasn't surprising to South County residents that some county officials focused primarily on honoring the city of Sarasota, even though Venice and Englewood had interesting stories to tell going back to 1921, when the county was created by the Florida Legislature.
What resulted in 1996 was not a true telling of the county’s diverse history. So about five years ago, when they started planning the 100th anniversary, the Sarasota County Historical Commission, a group of residents selected by the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, gave Sarasota County Historical Resources -- the department of employees charged with collecting, preserving, and protecting the county's history -- two clear mandates.
One was to make sure to include all communities in Sarasota County in the celebration, not just the area north of Blackburn Point Road. The other mandate was to make sure all references to county history made during the celebration -- from events and speeches staged to new documents created specifically for the centennial -- include all of the people, places and things that tell the county's unique story. They hope this celebration will represent the county's diverse history.
"We wanted to make sure that underrepresented communities had the opportunity to participate and that we didn’t just focus on the city of Sarasota like we did at the 75th anniversary," said Rob Bendus, county historical resources manager. But while trying to include the "entire county" in a countywide celebration, the county government missed its mark. It handed the planning process to a consortium of organizations that are not bound by Florida's Government-In-The-Sunshine laws.
Bensua says the county approached the Sarasota County Coalition for Historic Preservation, a network of more than 20 historical societies and historical sites in the county. The group met via Zoom in 2020. It has a website, sponsors, partnerships and a plan to begin events in March. Despite Bendus saying that the group represents the "whole county." The public was initially invited to meetings but later the meetings became private. The group ahs a website.
For all of their differences, and differences of opinion, what we now think of as North County and South County share several important bonds. Bertha Honore Palmer and the Ringling Bros./Barnum & Bailey Circus both had tremendous impacts on both areas. And the residents during the first two decades of the 20th century had a common cause, leaving Manatee and creating their own county. It was a cause worth working hard to achieve, and then celebrating together; even if they did have to wait 100 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.