TAMPA — The Lightning lost a coach’s challenge, then lost the game.
That might be an oversimplification; there were opportunities to score and rally. But the Lightning went from tied to trailing by two in the span of 21 seconds due to the failed challenge.
“Obviously that changes the whole game,” said Steven Stamkos after the 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. “It’s a double whammy. It’s a goal and then we have to kill that one off and we don’t.”
Coach Jon Cooper challenged the Jets’ second goal on the basis of a missed stoppage due to a high stick 18 seconds before Jack Roslovic’s goal. The NHL ruled “Nikolaj Ehlers’ stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck.”
New this season, a failed challenge results in a delay-of-game penalty. Ehlers scored 21 seconds into the ensuing power play, giving Winnipeg the two-goal lead.
“We wouldn’t challenge that unless we were 100 percent that’s a high stick,” Cooper said. “I guess you have to be 110 percent.”
That 21-second span changed the game, but it wasn’t nearly a death blow. More than half of the game remained and the Lightning had their chances. They came on stronger in the final minutes, giving themselves a chance to win.
Twice, the Lightning cut the deficit to a single goal, both times after Cooper had pulled goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. First, Stamkos scored a one-timer from the top of the circle with 2:16 left. The Jets responded with an empty-netter. Then, Anthony Cirelli scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left.
They could have won this game even with the failed challenge and power-play goal. But that penalty definitely changed the complexion of this game.
“I don’t really understand it,” Stamkos said of the failed challenge being a penalty. “I thought the premise is to try to get the right call. If we think that’s the right call, it’s tough to get penalized for it. It sucks.”
He described disorganization and a little panic on the bench as coaches try to decide whether to challenge a goal with about 20 to 30 seconds before the puck drops again.
The feed they watch doesn’t always have a clear view, or they might not even have the video. Coaches on the bench are scrambling, trying to communicate with video coaches behind the scene.
Sometimes it works. The Lighting challenged a would-be goal by Cam Atkinson in Game 4 of the playoffs due to an offsides play and won. Granted, they went on to lose the game, but if they’d won, that challenge may have been pointed to as the spark.
Sometimes it doesn’t. The Lightning challenged a similar possible high-stick on an Islanders goal Nov. 1. That one, however, was a different situation in terms of game flow. It was late in the game and the difference between a two-goal game and a three-goal game.
“When you bring in video review, there’s going to be debate about calls all the time,” Cooper said. “Now they’ve changed the rules because they want to speed it up and have less challenges.”
The question is if being wrong deserves a penalty. In the NFL, a failed challenge results in the loss of a timeout. In the NHL, timeouts don’t carry as much weight. A power play is a heavier consequence, as Winnipeg demonstrated Thursday. All other penalties are assessed as a result of breaking the rules. Getting a challenge wrong isn’t against the rules, like a slash or boarding is.
“I don’t think it slows the game down that much that you have to penalize a team,” Stamkos said. “That’s my opinion.”
