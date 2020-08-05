The July 25 death of Olivia de Havilland at 104 hit a Sarasota native differently than most people.
Bruce Merkle, a graduate of Booker High School, was in a writing session when his phone was inundated with text messages.
Now a working actor in Los Angeles, his friends knew he had a bit of a connection to her.
“Throughout the day, I got 17 text messages from people all over,” he said. “It was sad. It was sad — not because she died too young. With her goes the Golden Era of Hollywood, the last glimmer of it.”
Merkle, who has family in Venice, became a bit of a friend of de Havilland when he had a chance to meet her at her Paris home in 2012.
“I brought her flowers but was very nervous. I was excited to meet her. It was a huge deal,” he said.
And she seemed to appreciate someone younger acknowledging her role in cinema. He gave her flowers and was able to follow up with an email. Since then, they’d exchanged emails about once a year.
Merkle first took notice of her in “Gone With The Wind” — a movie he watched with his mother when he was about 10. They both loved the film.
“She was living history and it was amazing that a movie filmed 80 years ago was still there — and not just there in the background but there in a really meaningful way,” he said.
De Havilland first appeared on screen in 1935 in “A Midsummers Night’s Dream,” and became a star starring with Errol Flynn in “Captain Blood,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood” and “Dodge City.”
She was best known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in “Gone With The Wind,” for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. While not receiving that award, she would garner five Oscar nominations and two wins, along with a Golden Globe, Emmy and the National Medal of the Arts in her 50-year career. Along the way, she would also receive the title of dame commander by being awarded the Order of the British Empire.
She also was known for the court battle that ended with her victory and what was referred to as “The De Havilland Law” that changed how studios could contract actors. That in itself, Merkle said, made her a “rock star.”
“She was connected to everyone,” Merkle noted, with her lifelong friendship and working relationship with Bette Davis and her roles alongside Ronald Reagan, James Cagney, Vivien Leigh and Henry Fonda.
In their correspondence, Merkle and de Havilland connected on Hollywood then and now. But mainly then.
“I live in Culver City, where she filmed ‘Gone with the Wind,’” he said. “We talked about some old Hollywood stuff ... like Errol Flynn. I worked on the sound stage where she filmed ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ She did like to talk to the technical aspects. ... She knew her craft more than just from a performing aspect.”
He said the early films did so much with so little. There was no CGI for special effects. Everything was physically created.
“Those movies were incredible — they did everything with what they had in their tool box, and it wasn’t a big tool box at the time. Most of what you saw on screen was real,” he said, noting special effects were limited. “As I grew older, that was what was more interesting to me.”
But acting was always first for de Havilland.
“If you don’t have a good performance, then the sets and the lighting and cinematography don’t mean anything,” he said.
Merkle has been putting in his own performances in the last several years, appearing on “This Is Us,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Tonight Show” and RuPaul’s “AJ & the Queen,” among others. He originated Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen Live at the Hyperion” in 2016.
His mother, Venice resident Marlene Merkle, noted he has also worked with Hollywood actors like Dick Van Patten, Cloris Leachman and Shirley Jones.
“He has always had a fascination for ‘Old Hollywood’ and its many actors and actresses,” Marlene Merkle said. “Dame de Havilland left a lasting impact on my son. He was taken by her kindness and true interest in him ... It brought him joy to be connected to that era in a personal way.”
Watching de Havilland and that era of Hollywood “informs” his own work, he said, pointing out her performance in “The Snake Pit,” as an example.
“Watching it today, it feels very modern,” he said.
Letting her know she was still inspiring, he thinks, may have had a positive effect in her later years.
“I hope it delighted her at the least. That’s all I can expect from that. I think she was happy to see there were some young people who still had an appreciation for what they did.”
And there can be a melding between eras.
“In my mind, my son is an Old Soul,” Marlene Merkle said.
While Bruce Merkle has been working as an actor and producer since 2005, work is on pause, he said. COVID-19 has put a lot of Hollywood on hiatus. In the meantime, he has been working on writing and is taking part in sketch comedy with The Groundlings.
“I can’t wait to sing again, somewhere, besides my car,” he said.
But right now, he’s recalling de Havilland, her impact on Hollywood and her kindness toward him.
“She was already so generous to pay me attention. ... I was the proper doting fan.”
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.