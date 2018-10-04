19th century Pine Level United Methodist Congregation rules
Punishments
Boys and Girls Playing Together 4 (lashes)
Playing at Cards at School 10 (lashes)
Telling Tales Out of School 8 (lashes)
For Misbehaving to Girls 10 (lashes)
For Drinking Spiritous Liquors at School 8 (lashes)
For Going About the Barn or doing any Mischief about the Place 7 (lashes)
At the same time Ulysses S. Grant was elected president and southerners were enduring Reconstruction, first members of what became Pine Level United Methodist Congregation were forming their church, first in camp revivals and later inside a former schoolhouse, which still stands. Close your eyes today near the church sanctuary or somewhere on the grounds, it is likely the sounds of birds and the breeze are much as they were long ago, which includes the happy sounds of celebration.
If you missed Pine Level’s 150th birthday this last Saturday and Sunday, you missed a good time!
And in spite of the temperature and humidity.
We took our grandson Chris to the festival on Saturday. We are blessed with this beautiful 5-year-old boy. Chris asked Nana where we were going? I told him a church’s birthday party. What, he asked. Yup, a church birthday and we are going to celebrate with them. He liked that idea.
Chris met Pastor Brian Russell, saw a horse and carriage … also got to feed the horse. Which was exciting, since we had visited the All-Florida Saddle Club the previous week and Chris made a friend and rode a horse. So, feeding a horse is right up there with the cool things in life.
There was a lot of excitement at Saturday’s party, but also a feeling of serenity and peacefulness. The grounds spread over a few acres and are surrounded by groves and not much else. It’s amazing to think it was once the center of activity before DeSoto County. And then the trains moved everyone to Arcadia. There are families with a long history at Pine Level, so the ties are deep. They had excavated things from church revivals a couple of years ago. Those with other items were displayed in the church annex in a small museum setting. That was very interesting because it links you to those who came before us.
There was an area on the church grounds where kids could win toys and candy. We tried all of them. And guess what, we won something at every stall. Life doesn’t get any better at 5 years old.
Cake walk was next on our list of to-do’s. I won the most delicious pumpkin bread I’ve ever eaten. Chris did the rock wall, but was scared to go further than a few steps up. I watched the pie-eating contest. It was so funny. And lunch was provided, hot dogs, beans, chips and drinks. Snowcones were even provided.
We missed the sack race and tug o’ war and the hayride. Guess we just got tired, there was that much to do.
I got teary-eyed, though, when I went into the lovely church. Inside the sanctuary was bowl of green plastic soldiers. You were asked to take one and remember to pray for our men and women serving our country. Mine is standing on my nightstand. My daddy served 27 years; he loved our country and being a soldier.
We didn’t make Sunday services. But I learned the church was filled with happy faces and the messages of love. What a wondeful thing that must of been.
I have a love of photography of wildlife and nature. So my Saturday was complete when my husband Butch pointed out a barred owl sitting on a branch, quietly among the church celebration. Another beautiful creature of God’s creation, much like our day celebrating 150 years at Pine Level United Methodist Congregation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.