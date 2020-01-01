Every year has its highs and lows. That those highs and lows are not necessarily the same for everyone makes it nearly impossible to rank them.
For many Venice residents, completion of the road, sewer and beautification project in downtown Venice tops the list of local stories. When roads were torn up, businesses suffered and so did residents and, most of all, tourists as they struggled to find their way around town.
Now that the dust has settled, Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers have added even more planters as well as new poles for the hanging planters. Downtown Venice is more beautiful than either city planner John Nolen or landscape architect Prentiss French could have imagined.
Two of the city’s most well-known artists, photographer Clyde Butcher and wildlife painter John Seerey-Lester, won major awards in their respective fields.
Butcher, who maintains his home and major studio in Venice, received the 2019 Photographic Society of America International Understanding Through Photography award.
A story about that ran in the Venice Gondolier Sun side by side with news of a lifetime achievement award to painter Seerey-Lester from the Society of Animal Artists. In the 59-year history of that association, just four lifetime achievement awards have been presented.
In San Antonio with Seerey-Lester were his wife, Suzie Seerey-Lester, and other fellow members of the Phartists (photographers and artists) Maureen and Chuck Snyder, Bob and Jerry Woelfel and close friend Mary Jo Perkins, widow of famed NBC commentator, A&E host and finally, host of Gulf Coast Journal on WEDU Jack Perkins, who died in August.
Known for his voice, the multi-talented Perkins was a writer and photographer, combining both talents in more than one book.
With the Phartists, Perkins and Mary Jo traveled to Maine, Useppa Island and Arches, Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. Perkins’ death was a loss to his family, Venice Presbyterian Church, this city and countless friends and fans he made in a long career that took him all over the world and into the homes of millions.
In November, artist Kurt Wenner returned to Venice to add to his world record creation in chalk of a prehistoric megalodon shark on an unused runway at the Venice Municipal Airport.
The original work that had been created for the 2014 festival was honored in the 2015 Guinness Book of World Records as the largest example of 3-D illusion art in the world. Wenner’s additions to the work this fall nearly doubled its size.
Two other artisans made the pages of the Our Town section of the Gondolier Sun for projects that will serve to preserve yet another aspect of Venice — its history as the winter home of the Greatest Show on Earth from 1960 to 1992 and also as the place where the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus founded its world-famous Clown College.
Bill Dovel completed an incredibly detailed model of the old 4,500-seat circus arena that was razed in 2014 after years of neglect by the city. The arena model will be a major exhibit in a Venice Circus History Museum that will be housed in a former Ringling Circus train car adjacent to the restored caboose at the Historic Venice Train Deport.
Another world-class artist, Tim Wisgerhof, the resident scenic designer at Venice Theatre, has donated his time to plan the interior of the museum.
He has been winning accolades from area theater goers since his arrival in Venice in time to create the set for “Mary Poppins” in 2015.
This year he not only created a stellar set for the theater’s production of “Mama Mia” but also managed to do the set for “Assisted Living: Home for the Holidays” in the Pinkerton Theatre and add still more touches to the set of Venice Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” He also appeared in that show as a most delightful Mr. Fezziwig.
The talent that exists in this town of Venice never ceases to amaze.
Another example, in a different genre, is Harry Moses. He was honored in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with two gold medals because of his passion for the American flag. He wrote and regularly presents two monologues honoring the flag: “I am Your Flag” and “The Folded Flag.”
Presentations of those monologues took him to Kalamazoo, where he and 51 other winners were filmed by PBS as they vied for additional gold medals. Back home, he often presents these monologues to groups at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. Rarely idle, Moses also spends hours at Venice Theatre, where he is a member of the Silver Foxes.
The word “volunteer” crops up again and again in this area.
Venice Area Mobile Meals celebrated its 50th anniversary. Without a cadre of dedicated volunteers, that would not have happened.
More than once, a volunteer has found a client needing more than a meal and been able to summon emergency help that has proved to be life-saving.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast continues to win national honors for its leadership and also for its volunteers, who each day make a difference in the lives of girls and boys who benefit from the support of a caring adult who provides something these youngsters are missing.
Volunteers are key to the success of one of this area’s most special attractions: Historic Spanish Point, known for offering a look at “5,000 years of history.”
Under the leadership of John McCarthy who knows about as much about the history of this area as anyone, a very small paid staff and a team of dedicated volunteers educate and entertain countless visitors with historic buildings, a maritime institute, a cutaway of an Indian midden, pioneer cemetery and chapel, glorious vistas and more.
This year, the site received its accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, making it the 56th member in Florida.
Students also put this area on the map as they succeed, not only on the athletic field but in the arts and many other area.
Getsi Perez-Lopez, 17, won a scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies Precollege Summer Experience Automotive Design Camp. She was one of just 15 such scholarship winners in the U.S.
Cars are big in Venice, where both the Antique Automobile Club of American chapter and Venice Florida Corvettes held shows that welcomed record numbers of visitors.
Also seeing a record number of visitors were the annual show held by the Venice Area Orchid Society at the Venice Community Center and the Venice Art Center’s annual member show.
The next orchid show will be Feb. 1 and 2 and the next VAC member show will be Feb. 15 and 16.
Also occurring that mid-February weekend but only on, Feb. 16, is the annual Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Center of Venice on Auburn Road. It’s the one day each year when you can overeat on real kosher corned beef, pastrami, blintzes, kugel, blintzes, lox, bagels, latkes, knishes, matzoh ball soup, babka, cabbage soup and so much more.
In mid-summer, the JCV welcomed Rabbi Ben Shul as its latest spiritual leader — another one of the good things to occur in the past year in this most special city.
On this first day of 2020, all of us associated with your community paper, the Venice Gondolier Sun, wish you, our readers, and friends a most special year to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.