By RUSTY PRAY
Sun Correspondent
The good food Kathy Paradise serves up is no illusion. The ingredients are fresh, the preparation skillful, the presentation artistic.
She is a real-deal chef who can chop, mince and sauté with the best of them. She creates culinary magic that pleases the palate and sends everyone home full.
Paradise is the talent behind Event Elements, a catering business that has grown by word of mouth from her working as a private chef. While she now caters events such as weddings, parties and graduations, she’s also still happy to simply make someone a meal.
Just put her in a kitchen.
“I’m a home cook,” she said as she prepared a Caesar salad for two guests. “That’s what I really am.”
Until 2014, that’s exactly what she was, a mom of two who worked as a paraprofessional for the Charlotte County School District and on the side took occasional gigs as a server for established local caterers.
But she and her husband of 34 years, Jeff, had been talking. They decided she would go to culinary school at Charlotte Technical College, and then strike out on her own as a personal chef. She used her 401K to finance her education. She was 53 years old.
“I’d never been to college my whole life,” the Deep Creek resident said as she prepared homemade croutons and dressing to go with the salad. “I was a mom. I raised two sons. That was my whole world, being a wife and mom.
“But I loved it. I fell in love with cooking there.”
She graduated from culinary school in 2015, and then filled in running its café for a few months. She continued to work for the school district as she built her reputation as a private chef. In September 2018, she decided to go into food service full time and Event Elements was born.
“I decided to just go for it,” Paradise said as she cut asparagus for the salmon dish she was preparing as the entrée.
Jeff’s health was a factor in all the decision-making. He owned his own dental lab for 21 years before he became disabled by heart problems. After he was hospitalized in 2016, Kathy became a caregiver as well as a breadwinner.
“I had to figure out a way to take care of my husband and make enough money to live,” the Wisconsin native said as she boiled the asparagus and then popped it into ice water. “I didn’t know it was going to be a catering business. I thought it was just going to be a personal-chef business.”
One of the first orders of business was to find a kitchen. Through a series of personal connections, she was able to rent space at Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda, which has a fully-equipped commercial kitchen.
“She has actually catered some of the affairs for our church,” said the Rev. Dana Narring, pastor of Faith Lutheran. “We enjoy the relationship.”
She was working in the kitchen, drying salmon that she would cut into three-by-three squares, fold into phyllo dough with the asparagus, and then top with a homemade relish. For good measure, she whipped up some cheesy potatoes.
After seven minutes in the oven, the salmon was ready.
“I’m not pretentious about my food,” Kathy said as she lovingly presented her dish.
“Kathy puts love in all of her food,” Jeff said as he joined the guests by digging in.
Kathy Paradise has a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EventElementschef, and she can be reached at eventelements@comcast.net or 941-268-5801.
