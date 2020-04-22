SARASOTA — Historic Spanish Point and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, two major environmental resources of Sarasota County, will join forces May 1.
Joint announcements were made Friday by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ President Jennifer Rominiecki, Historic Spanish Point Executive Director John McCarthy and John Thaxton, of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which facilitated the idea.
“I see so many similarities between the gardens,” McCarthy said by phone. “Marie Selby was a female leader in Sarasota who bequeathed her property insuring it would be a community asset, and the family of Bertha Palmer (Chicago socialite and Sarasota-area real estate investor who lived at Spanish Point) ensured that that property also would be preserved for the people of this area.”
Selby Gardens will be 45 years old in July and Historic Spanish Point is 38 years old.
The immediate benefit for members of either site is that they will be able to visit either of both sites with either membership card.
“The new mission statement speaks to the native nature and regional history of the two campuses,” McCarthy said.
In a news release, McCarthy noted the “compatible missions and geography” of the two and said: “Selby Gardens is uniquely positioned to help us not only preserve Historic Spanish Point, but really reach its full potential.”
Selby gains 30 acres of prime bayfront property, which is considered a resource for 5,000 years of history. Historic Spanish Point gains the potential for more visitors — because of Selby’s membership base — and Selby’s financial stability.
The sites will benefit from new programs that
