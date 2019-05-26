SEBRING — The walls of the SunTrust Midtown branch at 1901 U.S. 27 South have been coming down. The building is a reminder of the shooting that took the lives of five women on Jan. 23.
Those women were Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams and Cynthia Watson. All but Watson was a bank employee; she was a customer.
Since the senseless tragedy, the building’s parking lot has held many tearful vigils. It has also been a place where mourners have left tokens, flowers and crosses.
The SunTrust Foundation has said multiple times that it is working with city officials to determine what to put in the building’s place. In a public meeting in March, Chairwoman Dr. Anne Kerr of Sebring Strong steering committee, thought taking down the building would be healing.
From our readers’ reactions, razing the building is proving healing. Many people wrote they were glad the families of the victims won’t have to see the building every time they drive by the spot on U.S. 27. One reader even said the Pulse Night Club in Orlando should have been torn down as well.
The Highlands News-Sun took to social media to find what the readers felt should be put in the bank’s spot. There were some very creative ideas and they were plentiful.
Although the overwhelming majority of respondents agreed with the building coming down, there were a couple of people who thought the bank could have been either restored and renamed or turned into a church. Other readers said they could never walk back into the building where “evil” happened.
Everyone agreed that a memorial was necessary to honor the women and to bring comfort for the mourners.
What the memorial should look like depended on who was answering. Reader Patti Bennett Brock seemed to kick things off by suggesting a memorial garden with a bench and flowers. Sherie McCarthy Neitzel said she liked that idea and expounded on it. She suggested adding butterflies and a fountain. Still another reader added putting five benches with each victim’s name on them and placing them in a circle around the fountains, flowering plants and butterflies.
Nancy Henry said she would like to see a “community office” that has resources for families in need of jobs, clothing, food and more. She was not alone in the thought. A few people agreed a resource center would be good. Although, they did say a memorial should be on the property as well.
A youth center and mental health center were thought of and offered as ideas.
One reader suggested a building that housed healing arts such as meditation and yoga that would have a memorial garden around it.
The idea of a park was brought up. Renee Kohl thought a shaded park with water spouts that come out of the ground would be a wonderful place for children to play and stay cool. A split park was offered up as a unique memorial. The reader said one half of the park could be a dog park and the other half a playground.
