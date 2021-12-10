SARASOTA — If the Florida Legislature agrees with the Florida Supreme Court, Sarasota and DeSoto counties would move to a newly created 6th District Court of Appeals.
In an opinion issued in late November, the supreme court responded to the recommendations of a committee of judges and lawyers that called for a realignment of the state’s appellate districts due to what it termed as an underrepresentation of appellate judges for the Jacksonville area.
Sarasota and DeSoto counties are in the 12th Judicial Circuit and losing litigants in those courts currently take their appeals to the 2nd District Court of Appeal based in Lakeland in Polk County.
Joining these two counties in the new district would be Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Pasco counties.
If the legislature approves, these cases would likely be heard on appeal in Tampa where judges from the 2nd District Courts of Appeal currently hear arguments in leased space at the Stetson University College of Law in downtown Tampa.
The appellate court began hearing cases there after their main court in Lakeland became run-down and uninhabitable.
The legislature has already approved $50 million for the construction of a new courthouse for the 2nd district but conditioned upon its location being in Pinellas County.
While a majority of the justices signed on to the opinion, Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston issued a strong dissent, arguing that the recommendation lacked support from the state’s appellate judges, and would be both disruptive and expensive.
In his criticism of the majority opinion, Polston wrote that the plan was “… analogous to rebuilding a ship for what should be swapping out a couple of deck chairs at most.”
What will happen with that funding and the creation of a new district will likely be a topic of discussion in the next legislative session that begins in January.
