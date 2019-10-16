As peach season is about to wrap for another year, a wonderful cookbook arrived on my desk.
“Just Peachy” could not be more appropriate for the title of this collection of recipes and a few stories by Belinda Smith-Sullivan
Not only did she grow up in the South where her love of peaches grew along with her but these days she lives in South Carolina, the heart of this country’s peach-growing area.
Peaches grow in many states. In my travels I have tasted quite a few, purchased from roadside stands in Pennsylvania, Virginia, North and South Carolina, just over the border into California one August years ago and in a few other places. Most fruits are better when fresh off the tree or vine or bush. With peaches, that is especially true.
That peaches lend themselves to so many culinary delights is a bonus and one that Smith-Sullivan explores in-depth.
Recipes that feature peaches make for a tasty day from dawn to dusk. Try peachy waffles or pancakes. How about a spinach-peach omelet?
For lunch, she offers Mascarpone Prosciutto Peach Crostini or crab cakes with peach-jalapeno salsa.
There is nothing better with afternoon tea than scones and tea cakes — peachy ones of course.
There is a whole section on soups, salad and sides featuring peaches. I really like chilled fruit soup and but this cook raises the bar with peach and tomato gazpaho.
Tomatoes actually are a fruit and soups made from mixed fruits work well so why not peach and tomato?
For dinner, Smith-Sullivan offers such tasty recipes as Peach-stuffed Pork Chops and Spicy Oven Ribs with peach barbecue sauce.
Finally — dessert. There are more ways to crown a meal than peach pie. While that is her first dessert recipe entry, it is only the beginning. How about “slump” or “buckle”?
Slump is a variation on pie, made in a cast-iron skillet.
Tarts and crumbles and cobbler and peachy bread pudding and cheesecake and even peach ice cream are more of the tempting recipes in this book. Hopefully there will be a few more chances to stop at a roadside stand offering fresh peaches in the next few weeks. Most of the super markets currently have a good supply. That some of the recipes lend themselves to being frozen allows us to extend the peachy season.
Published by Gibbs-Smith, “Just Peachy sells for $21.99. Color. 168 pages. ISBN-13 978-1-4236-5126.
