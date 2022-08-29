Daryll Roach

Darrell Roach looks at old newspaper articles about Helping Hand. Many include his wife Kathy, who was the first administrator for the nonprofit.

ENGLEWOOD — Darrell Roach thumbed through old newspaper articles about his wife, Kathy, helping the poor get assistance in Englewood.

On Monday, the couple joined hundreds of others at the ribbon cutting — sponsored by Doug Izzo of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce — and open house of the newly constructed Englewood Helping Hand facility.


