Every weekday morning, for the last 36 years, Venice Area Toastmasters has offered local residents an opportunity to develop their public speaking and leadership skills.
When the coronavirus epidemic shuttered the Suncoast, however, the self-help organization faced a decision: either adapt to the challenge or cease operation until the pandemic is over.
“Other clubs were moving in the direction of online meetings. A club in Delray Beach had started one back in 2015,” said club president Bernard Doogue. “Many of us thought that we would get there someday, but a month ago, we were suddenly thrown into that environment whether we wanted to or not. I thought it was a good opportunity to see what could be done and to optimize the medium.”
Doogue said TM International, which supports the more than 16,000 clubs in 143 countries, offered numerous articles and tips on getting started online. He also joined a Masterminds Toastmasters club that is based in Bangladesh and offers a plethora of ideas and tips on virtual meetings.
“Members participate from all over the world.” he said. “For example, when I was dialing in at 8:30 (p.m.) on Saturday night, for the guys in Bangladesh, it was already 7:30 (a.m.) the next morning.”
After looking at several different platforms to use for their meetings, Doogue said they ultimately chose the Zoom application, which has enjoyed a lot of use by businesses, schools, nonprofits and even individual users.
“I think the biggest surprise for me has been how easy it is to use this media and how quickly our members adapted to it,” he said. “We weren’t sure how this new medium would be accepted, but we had a dozen members on our first meeting and about 15 attended the next two. Attendance jumped to 19 for the most recent meeting.”
Jan Kleckner, the club’s sergeant at arms who joined in 2012, said that although members are all at different levels of technology, they are proving quick to adapt and are helping one another improve their online skills.
“Every week, we tweak it a little better,” he said.
Toastmasters are quick to point out, however, there is a difference between speaking to a live audience versus a virtual presentation.
“It’s kind of like losing a sense,” said Brice Ferguson. “For example, if you lose your eyesight, your hearing improves? In this case, because we’re not able to utilize stage presence or gauge an audience’s body language, we tend to focus more on things
