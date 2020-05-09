Every weekday morning, for the last 36 years, Venice Area Toastmasters has offered local residents an opportunity to develop their public speaking and leadership skills.
When the coronavirus epidemic shuttered the Suncoast last month, however, the self-help organization faced a decision: either adapt to the challenge or cease operation until the pandemic was over.
“Other clubs were moving in the direction of online meetings. A club in Delray Beach had started one back in 2015,” said club president Bernard Doogue. “Many of us thought that we would get there someday, but a month ago, we were suddenly thrown into that environment whether we wanted to or not. I thought it was a good opportunity to see what could be done and to optimize the medium.”
Doogue said TM International, which supports the more than 16,000 clubs in 143 countries, offered numerous articles and tips on getting started online. He also joined a Master Minds TM club that is based in Bangladesh and offers a plethora of ideas and tips on virtual meetings.
“Members participate from all over the world.” he said. “For example, when I was dialing in at 8:30 (p.m.) on Saturday night, for the guys in Bangladesh, it was already 7:30 (a.m.) the next morning.”
After looking at several different platforms to use for their meetings, Doogue said they ultimately chose the Zoom application, which has enjoyed a lot of use by businesses, non-profits and even individual users.
“I think the biggest surprise for me has been how easy it is to use this media and how quickly our members adapted to it,” he said. “We weren’t sure how this new medium would be accepted, but we had a dozen members on our first meeting and about 15 attended the next two. Attendance jumped to 19 for the most recent meeting.”
Jan Kleckner, the club’s sergeant at arms who joined in 2012, said that although members are all at different levels of technology, they are proving quick to adapt and are helping one another improve their online skills.
“Every week, we tweak it a little better,” he said.
Toastmasters are quick to point out, however, there is a difference between speaking to a live audience versus a virtual presentation.
“It’s kind of like losing a sense,” said Brice Ferguson. “For example, if you lose your eyesight, your hearing improves? In this case, because we’re not able to utilize stage presence or gauge an audience’s body language, we tend to focus more on things like word choice and pacing. It actually has been very helpful.”
Although Ferguson has not yet given a virtual speech, he will be participating in an online international speech contest later this month.
“I’m getting ready by trying to pretend I’m connecting with a person and gauging their facial expressions,” he said. “The eye contact is very difficult online because you’re not looking at people, you’re looking at the camera on your phone or device.”
It would seem one of the biggest problems with online meetings is the muting and un-muting of microphones. When microphones are left unmuted, there is a distracting amount of background noise created. The opposite problem occurs when individuals start talking and forget their microphone is muted.
Another problem is for the assigned “timer” in each meeting to help speakers keep from going over their allotted time. In a traditional face-to-face meeting, a device resembling a traffic light is used with green, yellow, and red lights to indicate how much time a speaker has remaining. Timing speeches in an online environment requires a little more creativity.
“In one of our previous meetings, the timer created sock puppets out of different colored socks,” said Kleckner. “It worked effectively and added a little extra humor to the meeting.”
Ferguson said speaking in an online environment requires TMs to become independent producers.
“In addition to just speaking, you have to think about lighting, backgrounds, audio quality and all the hurdles of connectivity,” he said. “It actually has been very helpful. In the beginning, I thought it was going to be different and an opportunity to learn something new. So far, it’s turned out pretty well.”
In addition to his involvement with TM, Ferguson has created a number of how-to videos on social media offering tips on online presentations.
In this temporary world of social distancing, TM isn’t the only organization to take advantage of online gatherings. Other groups like the Venice Chamber of Commerce and Sertoma have been gathering members electronically. Doogue said one of the problems as a result of everyone being thrown together into the same proverbial pot was the sudden demand for electronic devices to enhance their online environment.
“For example, when I went online to buy a camera for my computer, all of the reasonable cameras were sold out,” Doogue said. “I ultimately ordered one through Amazon, but there is a 5-week delay on getting it.”
All of the TMs interviewed said they look forward to meeting together again once the virus is abated. There might, however, by an online component added that will afford members an opportunity to participate in meetings if they are traveling or otherwise unavailable in person.
“You have to embrace the new media and the opportunities offered,” Doogue said. “We had an online board meeting the other day and it was fascinating. We had more attendees because some were traveling or didn’t have to rush back for the meeting. I think this coronavirus is going to change us in so many ways.”
Ferguson added that while there is an innate human necessity for in-person conversations and engagement, he also believes people will find new ways of using technology to communicate and connect.
“We’re also going to see rapid growth in new devices and technology to keep pace with the increased demand,” he said.
Kleckner said Venice Area Toastmasters is already planning an online virtual open house to be held sometime in June. Online meetings are held every Tuesday morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information, call 941-223-4893 or visit: toastmasters.org.
