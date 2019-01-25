Painting began just after the holiday season on another Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society mural, and this one, its 31st, is going to be unique. Unlike the first 30 murals painted on vertical walls of buildings or other structures, the Tails from the Harbor mural is located on a sloping concrete retaining wall beneath the southbound Gilchrist Bridge constructed when Harborwalk was widened in 2017.
Mural captain Suzanne Ivaska said of the unusual location, “It was actually the brainchild of (city planner) Mitch Austin. He called Kelly (Gaylord, society president) and asked her opinion of the wall. She thought it was an interesting wall with all the angles and slopes. Skip (Dyrda, the mural artist) met her there and quickly came up with a creative idea for a mural.”
Dyrda’s concept is a perfect fit for the nature of the wall and the Harborwalk location: a view of harbor marine life through a series of porthole windows. As the accompanying photo illustration shows, it’s almost like the viewer is looking into the waters of the harbor.
Dyrda said of his idea, “I wanted to make it different and exciting; I want people to say wow. I could have done panels; the porthole idea just happened. So often my first idea is my best idea.”
He was a little worried about working history into the mural, but Gaylord has no trouble making that linkage.
She stated in an email, “It will capture the marine life of our harbor, both past and present, and its importance in our area’s settlement and growth. This will tie in the fishing industry starting back with the Spanish fishing ranchos (starting in the 1600s) right thorough the sport fishing of today. The timing couldn’t be better to not only provide education about this history but also inspire conservation of our fragile marine environment.”
One thing is certain. The 1,100-square-foot mural is likely to be the most visited mural of them all. Pedestrian traffic on that segment of Harborwalk is heavy all year and can reach 2,000 a day during season, according to Gaylord.
That traffic will be a blessing after the mural is done but adds a physical challenge for an artist trying to paint while lying on a surface with a 40-degree slope. Dyrda loves to interact with interested passersby, but remember: Stop, look, ask, but don’t linger. His body will thank you.
“It’s going to be a pain in the butt, both literally and figuratively,” he laughed.
The new mural is expected to be completed in around 3 months, weather permitting. Gaylord pointed out this mural, like all the others, was a community effort, with individuals, businesses, charitable foundations and the city donating money or in-kind support.
“My thanks to the community for supporting us again,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here without the community. People were giving $5 or $10; all I can say is thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.