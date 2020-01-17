Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Psalms 51:10
Everyone and everyplace has to clean up. Restaurants, businesses, homes, churches, hotels, schools all have to clean up.
I once had a job as a night guard at a mall — people would come into restaurants and clean the kitchens at 2 or 3 in the morning. Some businesses opened all night for stocking and cleaning the floors.
We clean our homes on a regular basis and plan our yearly "spring cleaning." Do we ever think of cleaning out our hearts?
How do you do this? By saying to God, "Search me, O God and know my heart. Try me and know my ways, and see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." Psalms 39:23-24.
Sins and wrong-doing pile up all year long. We need "cleaning out" regularly. We do this by repenting. We go to God, confess our sins and tell Him we are sorry for committing them.
Is it really that easy? Yes, if you really mean it. One woman said, she "resented being called a sinner." She said she "paid her bills, gave to the poor, told the truth, never killed or stole from anyone," and on and on she went. Her pastor finally said," that if she was not a sinner, then Jesus did not have to come to earth to die on the cross."
The truth is, we all fall short every day. Each little hatred, selfish act, pride, envy, greed and unclean thought is a sin. Jesus can forgive our transgressions "as far as the east is from the west." Psalms 103:12. He has paid the price for our sins. Just tell Him you are sorry and forget about them. Start the new year with a renewed spirit and a clean heart. And in 2020, resolve to do some weekly "heart cleaning."
Rev. John T. James is a retired, former pastor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.