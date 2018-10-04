“It’s a pleasant day,” I said to the receptionist, hoping to brighten her mood.
“So far,” she sighed.
“So far is all we have,” I replied.
The Psalmist emphasized the importance of the present, writing: “This is the day which the LORD has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
John Ruskin kept a piece of stone on his desk containing just one word: “TODAY!”
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “One of the illusions of life is that the present hour is not the critical decisive hour. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. He only is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with worry, fret and anxiety.”
In his best-selling book, “How to Win Over Worry,” John Edmund Haggai says: “Give every moment your all. Give your entire attention to the work at hand, the person to whom you are talking. The Lord grants us time only in the quantity that we can use it—one moment at a time.”
Try this kind of living. Drink deeply from the present.
Look for beauty that surrounds you but that you have been too busy or preoccupied to notice. Listen for sounds you’ve been missing. Hold someone you love and be glad you’re both alive.
My wife Pauline was once hospitalized for what the doctor said might be her last illness. Two unwanted words he used in explaining the possible outcome of her condition still linger in my mind: “Even death.” Now, when I take her in my arms, I often say, “I have right now with you.”
Our Lord once told a parable about the son of a wealthy man, who upon receiving his inheritance early from his father, left and wasted it far from home. Finally, out of funds and friends, he found himself feeding hogs to survive and feeling hungry enough to eat with them.
At this point the prodigal decided he’d return to his father seeking forgiveness and asking if he could become one of the hired hands on the old homestead. Upon his ragged return, however, his father welcomed and forgave him, placing an expensive robe over his rags and a gold ring on his finger. Even the forgiving father couldn’t restore the time his son had lost while he had been away, but together they could make the future better than the past. The yesterdays of this former wayward one had been discouraging, but the story ends on a day of delight, a day to enjoy his father’s love and provision.
Most of us are prodigals. We’ve spent too much of our most valuable possession in efforts to gather temporary trinkets or experience momentary highs that didn’t satisfy. Time has slipped through our foolish fingers and we have little to show for it. We’ve wasted precious hours being moody, negative, critical, gloomy and sad, when joy could have been ours for the taking by simply counting present blessings and allowing gratefulness to make us glad.
Expect God to care for all the problems you’ll face tomorrow.
Is the present pleasant? Enjoy it and give thanks.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net.
