With its first phase completed and second phase well underway, Renaissance is coming together as a convenient location with many things to do if you never want to leave the community.
“It brings a renaissance lifestyle,” Lifestyle Manager Alexis Michel Angelo said. “I love it.”
It offers up a “full array of diverse monthly planned special events and activities” along with a large community center and resort style pool, Angelo said.
The community center is celebrating two years of existence in October.
Activities planned for the fall include an Aug. 1 birthday party for residents, annual pig roads on Sept. 12 and the big anniversary party for the Renaissance clubhouse on Oct. 17.
Being near State College of Florida-Venice has Angelo looking at working with it.
“We hope to develop a relationship in the very near future,” she said.
She said she would like to plan lifelong learning classes along with speaker series and continuing education credits for the community.
She called people who live in Renaissance “remarkable.”
“Great residents. Priced comfortably. Wonderful lifestyle,” she said.
And as the next phase continues, Angelo doesn’t see any of that ending.
“It’s growing and evolving into its own Renaissance.”
