Above right: When Norman Holloway’s 1950 Buick Woody has a Christmas tree (alongside a surfboard) atop the vehicle’s roof it is a sign that the holiday season is upon us. Holloway has for years bedecked his car with a tree and parked it along East Venice Avenue to add to the spirit of the season. Other individuals and business also contribute to the spirit of the season with decorations, costumes and music. This is the season for many holiday events – an annual parade, a tree lighting, a Chanukah ceremony in Centennial Park — and other public gatherings. And yet the downtown’s mood is further enhanced by a Santa in a store’s window, holiday-bedecked couples on motorcycles and many other displays of holiday cheer.