Beverly Woodward, 5, goes down the little slide at North Port's new Aquatic Center, at 6205 W. Price Blvd., which opened Monday afternoon. The center, which features water slides, a lazy lagoon, childrens' pool and a competitive lap pool, is open from 4-7 p.m. weeknights, and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is from $6 to $8 for city residents, and $10 to $12 for nonresidents. For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.cityofnorthport.com and search for Aquatic Center for a full schedule of fees.