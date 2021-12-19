The last time we had a #1 story about the awful set of events involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, I do believe I said that it likely would be the last time we’d see any related stories at #1.
I was wrong.
Laundrie’s parents filed documents to become beneficiaries of their son’s estate — and the story about that was read thousands of times, then shared thousands of times more.
When this awful drama was playing out in North Port and was a top national story, nearly every story in our Top 100 had something to do with the incident.
That’s not happened before — not with hurricanes, nor with coronavirus.
This latest story shows that Laundrie’s only assets of note are $20,000 in his checking/savings accounts with Bank of America.
To get all the details on this story, visit: bit.ly/3mhVUEw
Let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 Venice Christmas Boat Parade — Video and Photos
OK, this makes me happy. The “story” coming in at #2 was not a story at all but a Website page featuring a drone video and dozens of photos from the Venice Boat Parade.
If you’ve never seen this boat parade, you’re missing out on something that is gloriously fun for kids and adults alike. This year was the event’s largest parade, with more than 40 boats.
People set up chairs and cookouts along the intracoastal and made the parade part of a night to have fun with friends and strangers alike.
This is one of those events where you sit back and say, “Ah, this is what being part of a community feels like.”
By the way, you’re going to love the photos. Even though they are night photos, the are crisp and clear and give you a great view of that night in Venice.
You can view the photos at: bit.ly/3Hd2cNR
3 Budweiser Clydesdales to parade through Punta Gorda this holiday season
The story that finished at #2 last week stays in the Top Five once again, this time at #3.
You all apparently love your Budweiser Clydesdales. We ran a story saying that they were coming to Punta Gorda, and that short, simple story was read and shared thousands of times over two weeks.
Incredible.
You can read that story at: bit.ly/3E7C9p7
4 Big plans for Murdock Village, Charlotte Harbor
A few weeks ago, I was driving to Venice with my 16-year-old son. At one point on Tamiami Trail, his head swiveled fast and he said, “Wait, was that there last month?”
No, it wasn’t. But this is what happens when you live in quite literally one of the fastest-growing areas in the Unites States. This title used to apply to South Sarasota County.
But now Charlotte County is beginning to dominate. The latest news involved Murdock Village and Charlotte Harbor — and what the county commission was going to with land in both areas.
As you can guess, the most likely answer is — homes, lots of homes.
To get caught up on this issue, make sure to read the full story at: bit.ly/3EaWrxW
5 What should Charlotte County do with its Cultural Center?
I don’t know if you ever had a chance to go to the Charlotte County Cultural Center but up until COVID hit, the center was something to behold.
It has a large auditorium for concerts and big events, as well as a bunch of smaller rooms so that clubs and organizations can meet. The potential there is huge.
But then COVID struck, and the aging facility felt the effects pretty fast. For all intents and purposes, it has closed down.
I really hope that it gets saved. It would be wondrous if a group similar to Venice Theatre took control and began long-term plans to turn it into a shining star once again.
To learn more about the center and the challenges it faces, visit: bit.ly/3q7mQrv
