A toast to new Toastmasters

The Englewood Toastmasters Club inducted three new members at its July 11 meeting. Debi Frock, Scott Lyons and Reina HcPhair, pictured with the club's education vice president Gale West, received a warm welcome by club members. Englewood Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The mission of the club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn fosters self-confidence and personal growth. For more information, call 941-697-1352 or email mgleadbetter@embarqmail.com.
