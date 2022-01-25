Pete Muller, fourth from right, donates a wood flag Monday to the North Port Police Department. He was joined by members of the North Port American Legion Post 254, police Chief Todd Garrison and police Capt. Brian Gregory.
NORTH PORT — Pete Muller's health therapy became a gift to North Port.
The retired New Yorker donated a flag Monday to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. Made of layered wood and hand painted, the flag artwork is now at police headquarters, in a place of honor, Garrison said at the morning event.
Muller makes wood flags as therapy to counter Parkinson's disease, a progression that causes shaking, walking, balance and memory issues. Woodworking stabilizes his gremlins.
“We love the partnership we have with you guys,” Garrison said of the support group with the city's American Legion Post 254, whose members Monday at police offices included Muller.
Muller, 69, in his working life had owned a package liquor store in Brooklyn, New York. A U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Tin Can Sailors in Venice, in recent years he had confronted Parkinson's, sometimes sticking his hand into a pocket to steady it, he said.
Parkinson's affects some 1 million Americans. There are treatments but no cure. Hobbies with mental focus and using the hands help, Muller said. He took up woodworking.
Muller got a garage table saw, would barber 2-by-4s, stack, glue and shape the raw cuts into something like a waving flag. He paints stars and stripes on them, military insignia and other designs.
The flag Monday was of a thin blue line — a tribute to fallen police. He's fashioning another flag for North Port firefighters.
“I was not going to sit,” Muller said of his diagnosis. “I needed projects.”
Muller's affiliation with the American Legion Post drove his hobby, as his Post friend Melodi Wilson suggested auctioning the flags. The thin blue line flag, Wilson said, would make an excellent gift to North Port police. She brought others Monday with an American Legion honor guard unit.
“I was proud to be part of it,” she said.
Muller after Monday's brief presentation contemplated his health, his son the club golf pro, his wife, about icy trips in the North Atlantic with the Navy, about running a liquor business in a New York borough.
The flags and giving back, working with a purpose, those things puts this chapter in perspective, he added.
