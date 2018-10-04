A win for Woody, loss spurs former teammates

During warmups before DeSoto County’s football game last Friday night, the team had an eerie quietness to it. Usually you hear the players shouting and yelling to get themselves whipped up into an emotional frenzy.
But that wasn’t the case. The team was quiet as they went about their job of getting ready for their biggest game of the season.
As they stretched, one of the seniors shouted: “We know what we gotta do tonight.” Seconds later another senior shouted one word. “Woody.” Then it was quiet again. A few seconds later one of the underclassmen said, “I didn’t know the man, but he sounds like a good dude.” Another senior shouted, “He was.”
It was difficult to tell just how the death of former teammate Caleb “Woody” Blackwood would affect the players. I wouldn’t have been surprised to see the team come out flat and get beaten. Losing a close friend like Woody could have weighed heavily on the minds of the players who had been his teammate in football, basketball or on the track team.
It turned out, however, that Woody was an inspiration and guided the team to its 28-3 win over Southeast. The Bulldogs played their best game of the season—and no doubt Woody had a part in it. As the teams lined up to shake hands at the end of the game, several Bulldogs pointed to the sky and shouted “Woody!”
I gathered Blackwood’s former teammates that I called “Woody’s Boys” after the coaches had talked to them.
I said, “I know you played this for Woody tonight.”
They answered back in unison, “Yes, sir.”
Then I asked, “Did you feel Woody on the field with you.”
Again in unison they replied, “Yes, sir.”
Many of the players talked about Woody in the present tense, as if his death was nothing more than a bad dream. Any minute they could have expected to see Woody step out onto the field with his big smile and everything would be right with the world. It wasn’t going to happen. Blackwood died in a tragic motorcycle accident just 24 hours before Friday’s kickoff.
Senior Dillan Evans said, “Woody, he’s gonna go hard every time. He doesn’t take a play off. He plays with a passion. He plays with his heart.”
Quarterback Bubba Mele had been on all three teams with Woody as a freshman and sophomore before Woody graduated two years ago. Mele scored two touchdowns, didn’t throw an interception and even picked off a pass to seal the win.
“He was my Dawg, man. I didn’t feel like playing tonight ... but he told me to play. I felt him in the stands. I felt like he was there and I did what I had to do,” said Mele.
Woody’s cousin, Kawassmi Wilson, said, “He was my cousin and I had a chip on my shoulder tonight. I love you, bro.”
Nehemiah Hillard said, “Woody was a good guy and I played with him from my freshman year. He brought the district championship back to DeSoto and we want to thank him for that.”
Nate Maybell said, “Woody was with us through this game and we did it for him. We had to get the ‘W’ for him.”
William Maybell added, “Woody was a good man and we did our thing for him. So long, Woody.”
Woody’s Boys did everything to bring home the win. The four touchdowns were all scored by one of Woody’s Boys. There were two interceptions, both by one of Woody’s Boys. There were three fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs. Each of the recoveries AND the strips that caused the fumbles were from one of Woody’s Boys.
Nate Rowe might have said it best: “It wasn’t us that played tonight, it was Woody. Woody did it all. It was Woody.”
The way that Woody’s Boys dominated the Seminoles looked like there were a dozen Caleb Blackwoods on the field. And just maybe there were!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.