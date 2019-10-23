VENICE — Anthony Schembri may not be as well known as his former boss, Rudy Giuliani, but he’s known as being tough on crime.
A star in law enforcement, he is short and stocky, with a New York City accent and spent years as a detective in Brooklyn.
A former New York City Corrections commissioner, Anthony Schembri was the inspiration for the 90s police drama ‘”The Commish,” about a New York police commissioner who implemented innovative solutions.
In real life, Schembri was appointed to various criminal justice positions by three state governors and two mayors of New York City.
A graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy, Schembri’s career in law enforcement spans six decades, and included serving as secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. He’d go on to serve on the Florida Corrections Commission under Gov. Jeb Bush.
He recently pounded home a familiar theme before a gathering of the Venice Men’s Club at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club — the criminal justice system, especially corrections departments, can do better — and it begins with leadership.
He said we don’t rehabilitate criminals. In fact, we do the opposite, he says. We place criminals together in jails where they learn from each other.
Government inertia isn’t helping, he said. That and a lack of innovative leadership.
“I get in trouble a bit for changing things, (but) I’m a change agent,” he says.
Law enforcement leaders are first and foremost “talent hunters,” and should be on the lookout for potential leaders in their ranks.
Digging in the wrong place?
Schembri spoke of the time he moved 700 officers from day shift to midshift. It wasn’t popular.
“Most of our best officers, our best detectives work 9-5. But that’s not when the criminals are out there. They’re busy at night and on weekends. I had 700 probation officers moved to the 4 p.m.-midnight shift so they could see what their (charges) are doing,” he said.
There were 4,000 hours spent training someone to become a barber so when they get out of jail they can get a job, he said, but when they get out, laws don’t allow felons to earn a barber’s license.
“Get them jobs,” he said.
He cited a favorite static of law enforcement — 70% of the crime is committed by 7% of the criminal population.
“Get them a job and look at how much crime is immediately reduced,” he said. “We don’t put our money into that. It’s all going toward law enforcement.”
Looking for leaders
“Nowhere have I seen a thirst for leadership more than in corrections here in this country and abroad,” Schembri said. “You have to be willing to get fired” to make significant changes, he added.
One time he visited a correctional institute and found water leaking on a corrections locker room floor. He was informed it was sewage. The officers would come to work, open their locker, grab their uniform and change from their civilian clothes in the hallway, then lock their possessions in the locker. It had been that way for almost a dozen years.
Overnight, Schembri moved the warden’s office into the locker room.
“It was fixed in three days — leadership,” he says.
When he found some of his corrections officers were being assaulted, he learned criminals about to be transferred to New York prisons to serve out longer sentences were committing them anticipating they’d remain in jail locally while the latest assault charge made its way through the system, taking up to two years. It was a stall tactic.
He moved them to the “front of the line” to be transferred, he said. When one prison denied his request to accept a prisoner, he said he had the prisoner chained to the prison’s fence and directed staff to leave. He got an irate call from then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, but Schembri’s decision stood, setting an example for 21,000 prisoners in New York City correctional facilities.
Dare to change
Years later, when he found a woman’s correctional boot camp in Florida had an abysmal 80% recidivism rate, he closed it. The warden called Gov. Jeb Bush, but Bush upheld Schembri’s decision.
“That type of Marine Corp training did not do well for those women. And they had 150,000 women who went in and out of the facility each year,” Schembri said.
He also criticized one of the most popular programs in schools — DARE — Drug Abuse Resistance Education.
The DARE program, where officers go into the classroom to teach kids about the negative effects of illegal drug use, has been under attack for years. Studies show kids who went through the program were no less likely to turn away from illegal drugs than kids who didn’t go through the program. Nevertheless, it remains popular.
“DARE programs do not work,” Schembri said.
Criminology
Instead, he would hire more criminologists who study crime to help guide law enforcement leaders.
They study not only the causes of crime but the social impact as well, including impacts of crime on victims and their families, society at large, and even criminals themselves, to better understand their motivations what might be done to modify their behavior.
For example, he said, we’re terrible at hunting down sex offenders. But armed with the data-driven knowledge, for example, that 70% to 80% of sex offender don’t have drivers’ licenses, it should be easier to find them.
“We don’t use that information. How can we use it?” he asks rhetorically. “If you have five suspects and one doesn’t have a license, that’s where you look first. Be practical.”
