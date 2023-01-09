Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during in the past two weeks, according to AAA.
The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, with further drops likely on the way, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, in a news release.
“Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages,” said Jenkins. “Last week, we saw fuel prices retreat again, as refinery activity ramped back up and the market turned bearish on global fuel demand, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in China. Retail prices could drop 10-20 cents in the coming weeks, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.”
On Monday, the state average was $3.29 per gallon. That’s 9 cents more than this time last year, the release stated. In 2022, gas prices reached a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in June. The 2022 low was set on Dec. 26 at $2.99 per gallon.
In Charlotte County, the average price of gas on Monday was $3.24. In Sarasota County, it was $3.28, and in DeSoto County, $3.36.
Randy Stewart filled his gas tank at the 76 station on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Monday. He believes there is no good reason for gas prices to fluctuate as much as they have lately.
“The oil companies appear to have power over the politicians,” Stewart said. “There isn’t an oil shortage … it’s just nonsense.”
Gas prices declined through November and into December, with the state average dropping 59 cents over six weeks, according to AAA. However, at the end of 2022, rebounding oil prices spiked the price of gasoline 32 cents.
“Don’t expect significant discounts at the gas pump overnight,” Jenkins said. “Gas prices always rise like a rocket and fall like a feather. That’s because retailers often prefer to offload the more expensive gasoline first, then wait for their next delivery before lowering prices. So it could take a few weeks before retail prices fully adjust to the recent oil price drop. And that’s assuming that oil prices don’t change course between now and then.”
