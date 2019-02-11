The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW ) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Instead of the more common awards to graduating seniors to be considered for a scholarship women must meet our criteria. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three (3) scholarships available are $1,000 each. These local scholarship applications are available now from the financial aid department of Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College and Florida State College in Venice. If you attend any other certified programs you can receive an application by contacting Kathleen Campanirio (508-878-9160).
On both the local and state and national level AAUW has been a leading advocate in promoting education and equity for women and girls by offering scholarships and graduate-ships. Our branch has awarded scholarships to 74 women since 1977 and continues to provide STEM scholarships for younger girls annually. Many of our recipients have gone on to complete their degrees in a variety of fields including Nursing, teaching, law and physical therapy just to name a few.
All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
