By JUDY HOUSTON
Guest Writer
Officers for the Venice branch of the American Association of University Women have been elected. They are Paula Dulski, vice president; Kathleen Pickering, president for a second term; Fran Potter, treasurer; and Elaine Izzi, secretary.
Monthly AAUW meetings resume on Thursday, Sept. 12, with a program introducing eight area girls the branch sponsored to attend TechTrek, a STEM-based camp, this past June.
The meeting and program are open to the public and begin at 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Additional information about AAUW is on its website, Venice-Fl.AAUW.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.