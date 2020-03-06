VENICE — ABBA tribute group comes to the Venice Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. March 21.
Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA pays homage to the greatest pop super-group from Sweden. Their performance electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance,” “Fernand,” “Waterloo” and more.
This tribute group was originated by two European singers who started performing their tribute show as a duet in 2009. That same year, the Broadway-based movie “Mamma Mia” was released, which made the music of ABBA more popular.
Due to a growing demand for an ABBA tribute band, the singers formed a six-piece live band with an arsenal of seasoned New York City musicians.
Since then, Dancing Dream (formerly known as ABBA Girlz) has performed more than 400 concerts all over the U.S. and in Canada.
In 2012, the band was featured on “The Colbert Report,” hosted by Stephen Colbert. It was just a short humorous skit, but it was watched by millions because of the show’s global popularity. In 2015 the group changed the name ABBA Girlz to Dancing Dream which reflects and combines the titles of two songs “Dancing Queen” and “I Have a Dream.”
This New York City-based ABBA Tribute Band has grown in popularity. The very first show they played under their name, was at the legendary BB King Blues Club and Grill in Times Square, New York City on July 1, 2012. The number of bookings the band has under its belt has been attributed to that show. The band is currently considered one of the best ABBA tribute bands in the country.
When asked for the main key to their success, Halina, the band’s leader, founder and manager answers with a happy smile, “Our love for ABBA and an undying passion for what we do. Every show is very important, and we respect all of our clients, regardless of the size of the venue or the audience. We have so much fun and get so much satisfaction, being able to do what we love.”
Tickets are $25-$60 for Dancing Dream at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Purchase at the VPAC box office in person or by phone to 941-218-3779, Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m or via MyVIPA.org.
