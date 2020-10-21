If you’re looking to acquire some high-end quality home goods at a fraction of their appraised price, you might want to check out Abby’s Angel Kisses in Port Charlotte.
The owner of the store is Daniel Clark. His daughter, Abby, was born with a rare skin condition called nevus. About 80% of Abby’s body is covered in large birthmarks. Congenital nevus affects about one in 1.5 million children. After years of traveling to various specialists around the world, Abby’s condition was diagnosed.
Six years ago, Clark decided he wanted to help other families with children living with similar conditions.
Clark owns an estate sale company in New Jersey. When Abby was 6, he thought of a way to take unwanted home goods and turn them into something that could help people in a variety of ways.
He started a nonprofit organization called Abby’s Angel Kisses upscale resale store in New Jersey. Items not sold during the estate sales are moved to the store and sold at low prices.
“We sell ultra high end goods at about 10-12% of their value,” Clark said. “We help people get things they normally couldn’t afford. I myself get a lot of pleasure by helping local citizens.”
The goal is to create awareness for nevus, and to give back to local communities.
“Most importantly, we would like to help by working with those who understand the challenges facing the local area,” Clark said. “We are a high impact, not for profit group and we want to do positive things in the community,” Clark said.
Instead of focusing on the negatives that occur in life, Clark decided to focus on the positives and make everyone’s life a little better.
His mission is to work with other nonprofits in the community and raise money to go toward scholarships for students.
Clark is already working with local police and fire departments in Charlotte County to help local families while they are dealing with a crisis.
“If a family is displaced due to a tragedy, we create care packages to give them,” Clark said.
He has visited Port Charlotte every year since he was a boy.
“My grandmother lives here and she just turned 90,” said Clark, who plans to move to the area. “I wanted to spend more time with her ... and I absolutely love Port Charlotte.”
Clark is looking for individuals and businesses within the community who would like to get involved with his nonprofit organization.
Some topics that Clark would like to address include motorcycle safety, homelessness and substance abuse in minors.
A “soft opening” of the store is being held now.
“The store is unlike anything that is on that sector,” Clark said. “Our hope is that people wander in and see what we are all about.”
