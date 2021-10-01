The creative spirit is alive and well in Southwest Florida. And artists are using it to express themselves in wonderful ways.
Laura Pommier knew from the age of four that drawing and painting was something she wanted to pursue for the rest of her life. You may have seen the Port Charlotte artist's mural work while driving around Northport. “Blooms” graces the Wellen Park Welcome Center, and “First 1000 Days” is on the wall of Quality TV Sales on the Trail. She also believes in nurturing creativity in others through her art classes. “Art can be a part of your life that is not work, not play. . . it is more a kind of sanctuary," she says.
Many people would not consider cake batter and frosting ideal sculpting materials, but that's exactly what artists Leanne Paine, Lynn Rhein and Kyle Smothers use to create masterpieces so lifelike you would swear they are real. "Food, pastries and cakes are also a temporary art that you get to see, experience and enjoy,” says Smothers, comparing cake design to theater.
You may be aware Venice Theatre is ungoing a renovation project. But you may not realize the effort is more than just structural. The enhancements will benefit more than just the performing artists. “I feel very strongly that the arts can and should be – and to a great extent are – what makes the city of Venice have a heart and what its heart is. It nurtures the community,” says Murray Chase, the theater's producing executive director
Some of those sounds you've been hearing in popular films, advertisements, video games and televison shows were created by Englewood sound designer/sound effects recording artist Watson Wu. Among his major sound projects are video games "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," "Fortnite," and "Destruction Allstars," as well as the movie "Baby Driver." Learn more about his process in this issue.
Listen up! If you enjoy good music, you know nothing beats hearing it in person. We have some suggestions on were to find a variety of genres at area outdoor venues. Many also have great views and eats.
If you like growing your own food but feel you don't have the room, think again. Just like you can plants flowers in container gardens, you also can nurture homegrown veggies. Master gardener Jane Hayse has some tips on how to do it.
San Francisco is a city that has lured Dave Woods back again and again. Find out what makes it so special and what new adventures he enjoyed during his recent trip.
I hope this issue gets your own creative juices flowing and inspires you to support other talented artists in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.