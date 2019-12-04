An Elton John tribute is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Englewood Event Center.
VIP tickets are $35, regular tickets are $25, according to information provided.
VIP ticket holders allowed entrance at 6:30 p.m. Regular ticket holders allowed entrance at 7 p.m.
Full bar and concessions available for purchase.
Absolute Elton is a stunning, dynamic tribute to the music of Sir Elton John, with lyricists Bernie Taupin et al. With more than 50 Top 40 hits, seven No. 1 albums and a uniquely rich catalog of phenomenal songs, Elton’s music has earned its place among our hearts’ most beloved musical treasures.
With the classic greats, from Your Song, Benny & the Jets, Daniel and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Candle in the Wind, Bitch is Back, I’m Still Standing and the epic Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding, this show’s program reads like a playlist from Billboard’s All-Time Records page: 27 Top 10 hits — four at No. 2, and nine No. 1s — totaling more than 300 million records sold worldwide, and establishing one of the most successful acts in music history.
Absolute Elton features extraordinary piano-vocalist Anton T. Doran, who is a foremost interpreter of “The Finest Classic Pop,” and has been performing the music of Sir Elton (along with Billy Joel, McCartney-Lennon-Harrison, Van Morrison, James Taylor and beyond) for more than 20 years. He is backed by an outstanding band of musicians and artists who together share more than 65 years in the music business.
