Adult day care centers provide a much needed service

An adult day care center provides an opportunity for the elderly to spend their days in a residential environment and be able to spend their nights at home with their family.
The center is a place for the resident to live with support, social interaction, cognitive stimulation and do most of the things they do for themselves with supervision and assistance in a caring and dignifying way.
Day care centers for adults may provide help for residents with brain disorders like mild dementia or Parkinson's disease in an environment that helps with self-esteem by doing for themselves with assistance. They also provide outside entertainment to come into the facility for further positive stimulation in a social environment.
Adult day care centers are becoming more popular. They give the resident a chance to socialize, yet, remain in their family home. They provide a safe environment, with one licensed staff member per every three clients, as required by law. This allows the staff to spend more one on one time with each client. They provide healthy meals and snacks and encourage healthy fluid intake.
Families can have peace of mind knowing their loved one is at a safe facility allowing caregivers to work their jobs and take care of the rest of their family members without over taxing themselves.
The facilities are monitored by the Florida State Department of Health and are set up according to codes to provide a safe environment.
Candace Sedlacek is the owner of Rebecca’s Place, located at 2013 Lake View Blvd, Port Charlotte. You may contact Sedlacek at 785-550-1577 or email 1rebeccasplace@gmail.com. For more information, visit rebeccasplace.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.