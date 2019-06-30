Adult day care centers provide a much needed service

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.