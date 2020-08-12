Stacey Stewart Chaisson was awarded a $1,000 Adult Learner scholarship at the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice meeting on July 21.
Chaisson received the scholarship for a second time. She is finishing a degree at SCF-Venice in early childhood education/special needs.
Chaisson works at Children First in Venice.
“Stacey is very passionate about her work with the special needs children,” a BPWEV representative said in an email. “She understands what parents go through trying to find the right classes and teachers for their children as she, too, is a mother of a special needs child. BPWEV wishes her great success in her chosen career field.”
The group awards three Adult Learner scholarships each year. Two more will be awarded at the Aug. 18 dinner meeting.
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of every month at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
For more information, visit bpwev.org.
The meetings are open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.