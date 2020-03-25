Adventure Canada is canceling its trips due to COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 virus has led to numerous travel restrictions and advisories, aimed at reducing the spread of the virus for the well-being of all,” it said in a news release. “The situation has affected virtually everyone in some way, and Adventure Canada is no exception.”
Because of Canadian government decisions, Ocean Endeavour voyages for 2020 have been cancelled.
“This is a very difficult challenge for our clients, staff, crew, partners and the communities we work with. But we know that the steps we all take now allow us to plan for much better outcomes in the future,” it said in the news release. “With that in mind, we have every intention of operating our full scheduled 2021 season aboard Ocean Endeavour.”
It called itself a small company that is depending on its values through the tough times.
“We are grateful to be in a solid position as a company, which allows us to move forward with confidence. We have been deeply moved by our team’s resilience and resolve, and by the supportive responses we are receiving from affected clients and staff across the country and around the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.