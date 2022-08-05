Advisory issued on mosquitoes, West Nile virus

SARASOTA — An advisory has been issued on the potential for West Nile virus after sentinel chickens in the area have tested positive for it from mosquitoes.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued the alert Friday morning.
"The sentinel chickens that tested positive for West Nile Virus were collected in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port," a news release said. "Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services has already conducted mosquito control treatments in the area."
According to the news release, there have been no reported cases of West Nile in humans "at this time."
It noted authorities will continue to conduct "surveillance and prevention efforts."
"West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious illness. However, about 80 percent of people who become infected with the virus will not show any symptoms," it stated. "DOH-Sarasota reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure."
It noted people should "drain and cover" to help fight mosquitoes multiplying. People should drain any standing water that can be on garbage cans, pool covers and any other objects where rainwater or water from sprinklers can collect, the news release noted.
It's also important to get rid of garbage like old tires, cans and other items. It suggested to also clean and empty birdbaths "at least once or twice a week."
It also noted it is important to "cover skin with clothing or repellent." People should wear long pants, sleeves, socks and shoes when working in areas where mosquitoes are, it said. And, the news release noted, people should "apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing."
"Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective," it said. "Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old."
The Department of health watches for "mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue," the news release said. "Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's site - http://legacy.myfwc.com/bird/default.asp."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.