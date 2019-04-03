Two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis took office he announced he wants to spend $2.5 billion to fix Lake Okeechobee, where releases of algae-laden water sparked public outrage last summer.
Blue-green algae outbreaks caused by those releases choked the coastal waters of South Florida and killed manatees, dolphins and millions of fish.
Many people, including some scientists, believe those releases also helped feed the toxic red tide outbreak that plagued coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide also killed sea mammals, sea turtles and fish and caused respiratory problems for many people.
Three hundred people turned out for an informational meeting last summer when the Venice City Council asked high-ranking officials at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium to talk about red tide.
Now the Army Corps of Engineers wants to hear what Floridians have to say about the releases of water from Lake Okeechobee. Releases of water could occur in the upcoming summer rainy season when the lake gets so full that the surrounding berm could possibly break if water is not discharged.
The federal agency is writing a new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual. Public comments will be accepted through April 22, 2019.
The original deadline for public comments was March 31, but the Corps extended the deadline because of the huge interest in the issue. Thousands of people turned out for public informational meetings the Corps held in South Florida communities earlier this year.
Comments can be sent by email to: LakeOComments@usace.army.mil
Comments can be sent by mail to: Dr. Ann Hodgson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, P.O. Box 4970, Jacksonville, Florida 322232-0019
“At this point in the process, it is critical we hear about concerns and priorities from the public,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Reynolds, the Corps’s commander for South Florida, said in a press release seeking comments.
“What issues are important to you? What study outcomes do you want to see? How would you measure success? What solutions would you like us to consider? These are some important questions we need to explore, and we want to hear your thoughts.”
The purpose of rewriting the manual “is to reevaluate and define operations for the Lake Okeechobee schedule that take into account additional infrastructure that will soon be operational,” according to the Corps of Engineers.
That infrastructure is related not only to Lake Okeechobee’s Herbert Hoover Dike, but also to restoration efforts along the Kissimmee River and the restoration of the Everglades.
Before a person comments, the Corps suggests they first familiarize themselves with the water control plan from 2008. It is available for reference at: USACE.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/8423.
The 2008 plan is also on the Corps’s LOSOM website at: SAJ.usace.army.mil/LOSOM.
