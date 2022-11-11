ENGLEWOOD — Tropical Storm Nicole left Florida by Friday morning but the red tide bloom along Florida's Gulf Coast remained.
Beachgoers reported "intense" respiratory irritation at Manasota Beach in Englewood on Friday with some dead fish washing up and sparse crowds at Mote Marine Lab's visitbeaches.org website.
State officials did not update the red tide map at myfwc.com by the end of the week — offices were closed for the tropical storm Thursday and the Veterans Day holiday Friday — but the latest samples posted there show at least some presence of red tide at beaches from Anna Maria Island at the mouth of Tampa Bay to Fort Myers Beach.
Earlier this week, the National Weather Service out of Tampa Bay issued a warning about red tide for Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties. Sarasota County health officials said red tide was present at all 16 of its public beaches.
Red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. The current red tide bloom was first detected several miles off Sarasota, shortly after millions of gallons of rainwater runoff from Hurricane Ian gushed into the Gulf.
When the algae concentration rises to more than 100,000 cells, people can develop coughs and other respiratory ailments from airborne toxins. More than 1 million cells per liter can lead to fish kills and the death of other marine life, including manatees and other marine mammals.
People with respiratory problems should avoid beaches were red tide is present.
