FORT MYERS — The Southwest Florida Symphony Society awarded the 2020 John Hudson Scholarship to Ainsley Lavy, a Southwest Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra member.
The award gives Lavy $1,000 toward college studies when she studies cello at Florida Gulf Coast University in fall 2020.
“Ainsley Lavy demonstrated that she has a love of music, made excellent contributions to the youth orchestra and was also dedicated to community service and excellence in academics,” said Nancy Campbell, chair of the scholarship committee, in a news release. “It’s a scholarship that happens to be given to a musician, but it’s given to a well-rounded individual. Ainsley was a great candidate, and it was a unanimous decision to award her the scholarship.”
The John Hudson Scholarship is named after the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s previous executive director and honors his memory. Hudson worked with the symphony but was not a musician himself, his family said.
“John was very impressed with how, at the last concert of the season for the youth orchestra, they lined all the seniors up, and they told where they were going to college and what they hoped their majors would be,” said Jane Hudson, former vice president of the Symphony Society and Hudson’s widow. “It always impressed him because many were going (on) to be astrophysicists, dentists, doctors, and nine-tenths of them were not going into music, but music enhanced their lives and gave them skills they might not have otherwise (have) had. Many physicians and scientists played an instrument, and it’s kind of an evolution for them, which impressed John.”
Hudson, a businessman, had a strong ethic for community service, the news release notes.
“John felt people need to give back, and that (that) needs to start at a young age so (that) it becomes part of your daily living, that you give back,” Jane Hudson said. “So, as a family, we decided that would be a better criteria for awarding a scholarship, because he felt you didn’t necessarily have to be going into a musical career to be recognized. He certainly didn’t have a musical career. John couldn’t sing the national anthem in tune. But he truly enjoyed music, and the youth concert convinced him these were all diamonds in the rough going onto wonderful careers who deserved to be applauded and not necessarily for their musical ability.”
Lavy focused on volunteer service in her personal statement.
“I had the amazing privilege of helping the younger students,” Lavy said. “One of the main things they do is pair older students with younger students, so I got to help teach a younger cellist. I taught her a little more about the instrument, some things that her previous teachers hadn’t gotten around to yet, and some tips I picked up. They weren’t the traditional style, but can still help in certain circumstances. It was an amazing experience to watch her grow over the course of one week, and that was most of what my essay was about. Other people gave before I did and helped me grow as a musician and as a person, so I want to pass it forward.”
